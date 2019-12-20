SelfSell (SSC) Market Capitalization Tops $97,764.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 64.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. SelfSell has a total market cap of $97,764.00 and approximately $18,580.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034211 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

