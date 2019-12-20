Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SELB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.80.

SELB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,670. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $100.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 233,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth $275,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 109,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

