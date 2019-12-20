Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SEE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Sealed Air from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NYSE:SEE traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $40.41. 25,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

In related news, CFO James M. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $193,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 40.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,203,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,417 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 829,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 525,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,711,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,475,000 after buying an additional 393,721 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,564,000 after acquiring an additional 323,415 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

