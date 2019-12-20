Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €61.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.50 ($71.51) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €55.40 ($64.42) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.90 ($73.14) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €56.98 ($66.26).

ETR G24 traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €58.85 ($68.43). 163,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €38.28 ($44.51) and a 12-month high of €59.35 ($69.01). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €54.47 and a 200 day moving average of €51.27.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

