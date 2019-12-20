SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Trading Down 5.6%

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $12.08, 504,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 468,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth about $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $296,000. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

