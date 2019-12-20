Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.72

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.72 and last traded at $59.69, with a volume of 1562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.6173 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.