Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Director Steven Strom Purchases 5,000 Shares

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Director Steven Strom purchased 5,000 shares of Schmitt Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $16,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,615. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SMIT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,252. The company has a market cap of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Schmitt Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 5.29%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Schmitt Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

