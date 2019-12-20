Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Director Steven Strom Purchases 5,000 Shares

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Director Steven Strom purchased 5,000 shares of Schmitt Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $16,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,615. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SMIT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,252. The company has a market cap of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Schmitt Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.15.
Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 5.29%.
Schmitt Industries Company Profile
Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.
