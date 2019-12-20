Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of SFRRF stock opened at $4.05 on Monday.

About Sandfire Resources

Sandfire Resources NL explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. The company operates through DeGrussa Operations, and Exploration and Evaluation segments. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits.

