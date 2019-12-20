SaluS (SLS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,905.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $4.45 or 0.00061774 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Bittrex. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $8,905.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00060278 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086953 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,245.76 or 1.00645427 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

