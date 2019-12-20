Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Trading 1% Higher

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) shares traded up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.80, 4,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 107,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.
About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.
Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.