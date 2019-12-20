Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Trading 1% Higher

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) shares traded up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.80, 4,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 107,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMM. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 449,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 323,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 249,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 14.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

