Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 18,807 Shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) Stock

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $271,949.22. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,046 shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $288,261.48.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,270 shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $232,172.90.

MNE opened at $14.46 on Friday. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. by 331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 87,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 28,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 26,414 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd.

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

