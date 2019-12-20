RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RSA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 603 ($7.93) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 621.31 ($8.17).

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 556.80 ($7.32) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 544.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 546.85. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 491 ($6.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

