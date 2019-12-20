RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Up 7.2%

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) shares shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15, 1,823,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,026,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $294.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.65.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 67.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 634,169 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 12.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 789,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 84,614 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 30,820 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 809.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 259,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

