Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.88

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 75904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 315,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 41,645 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 702,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 51,317 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 197,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

