Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 230.22 ($3.03).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMG shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Royal Mail to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 238.10 ($3.13). 6,943,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Rico Back acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Insiders have purchased 300,083 shares of company stock worth $70,219,890 in the last ninety days.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

