Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RDSB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,256 ($29.68) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,236.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,372.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

