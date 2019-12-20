Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.20 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Azure Power Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.04.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

AZRE stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $511.36 million, a P/E ratio of 95.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Azure Power Global by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,791,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after acquiring an additional 249,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 20.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 64.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.