Robert W. Baird Boosts Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $165.00

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRL. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.45.

NYSE:CRL opened at $149.39 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.50 and its 200 day moving average is $135.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

