Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 37,600,219 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,690% from the previous session’s volume of 2,100,055 shares.The stock last traded at $11.84 and had previously closed at $8.32.

The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

