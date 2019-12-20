Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $22.82 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and Huobi. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $22.82 million and $1.21 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013710 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Upbit, DragonEX, Huobi, Binance, Bancor Network, OKEx, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

