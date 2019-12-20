Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given New GBX 4,100 Price Target at Societe Generale

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price objective trimmed by Societe Generale from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) price target (down from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,373.86 ($57.54).

Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,530.50 ($59.60) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,227.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,353.15. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 3,587 ($47.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.71), for a total value of £280.49 ($368.97).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

