Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.63

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $5.75. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 380 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 4.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 287.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,691 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

