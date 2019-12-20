RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

ETR RIB traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, reaching €20.70 ($24.07). 156,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,804. RIB Software has a 1-year low of €9.33 ($10.84) and a 1-year high of €25.84 ($30.05). The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.40.

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

