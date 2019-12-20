Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a market perform rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

QSR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.84. 685,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,953. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

In related news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $10,752,451.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,936.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.5% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.5% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

