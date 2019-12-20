Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $10,752,451.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,936.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.97. 148,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,953. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

