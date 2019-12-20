Request Market Cap Reaches $8.50 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Request has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Ethfinex, Binance and Koinex. Request has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and $48,168.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.56 or 0.06555470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030480 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001486 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi Global, Koinex, COSS, CoinPlace, DDEX, Kyber Network, Coineal, GOPAX, Ethfinex, WazirX, KuCoin, Binance, Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Mercatox and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.