Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $191,812.50. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhodes bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,335,000 shares of company stock worth $18,016,500 and sold 200,000 shares worth $3,395,500. Insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Replimune Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 779,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 76,540 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Further Reading: Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.