Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Get Renishaw alerts:

Renishaw stock remained flat at $$49.50 during midday trading on Thursday. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94. Renishaw has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renishaw (RNSHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.