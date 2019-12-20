Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.69 ($68.24).

EPA:RNO opened at €43.43 ($50.50) on Monday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($117.09). The company has a 50-day moving average of €44.08 and a 200 day moving average of €50.58.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

