Ren (REN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, Tidex and UEX. Ren has a market capitalization of $26.06 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,003,651 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Kyber Network, IDEX, UEX, Tidex, DDEX, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

