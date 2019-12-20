Regency Mines (LON:RGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Regency Mines (LON:RGM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.26) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON RGM traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 118,250,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $493,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.21. Regency Mines has a one year low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
Regency Mines Company Profile
