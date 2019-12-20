ReddCoin Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and C-Patex. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and $18,671.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058682 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059766 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00601663 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00237619 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004925 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00087070 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005455 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bleutrade, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

