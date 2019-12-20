Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE: NEM):

12/18/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $42.40 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp is now covered by analysts at Eight Capital. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.40 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/3/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/23/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp had its “outperform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

10/21/2019 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $43.90 to $41.30. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,743,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106,109. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,870.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $141,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,239,075. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,451,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,040,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,424,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198,168 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 63,100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,032,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,512,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,836,000 after buying an additional 3,328,151 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

