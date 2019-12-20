RealTract (RET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,720.00

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 48.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One RealTract token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox. RealTract has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $41,720.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded 67.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.01227221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

