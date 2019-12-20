Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) Shares Up 0.6%

Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.95, 146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period.

