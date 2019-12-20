RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Trading Up 5.3%

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $19.43, approximately 103,327 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 61,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

RICK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $190.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 48.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

