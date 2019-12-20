Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.76

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.76 and traded as high as $25.69. Radian Group shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 96,801 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDN. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $33.50 price objective on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $380.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.96 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

