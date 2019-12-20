QYNO Trading 26.9% Lower This Week (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, QYNO has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. QYNO has a market capitalization of $362.00 and $5.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

