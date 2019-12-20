Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.20

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.65 price target on shares of Quorum Information Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 million and a P/E ratio of 383.33.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quorum Information Technologies Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

