Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $112.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.72.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $148,717.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,808.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,420. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,974,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,126,000 after purchasing an additional 71,067 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after purchasing an additional 126,839 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after buying an additional 1,004,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after buying an additional 27,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.