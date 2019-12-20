QASH (QASH) Price Reaches $0.0472 on Top Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. QASH has a total market cap of $16.52 million and $216,553.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, GOPAX, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00185903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01184548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120392 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QASH

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, GOPAX, IDEX, EXX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.