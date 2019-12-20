Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.96. 5,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,426. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $155.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.38.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $8,567,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,223,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,567,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $373,544.44. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020. Insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

