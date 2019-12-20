Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.84

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.84 and traded as high as $22.24. Provident Financial shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 1,108 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $168.08 million, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 255,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

