Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 163,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $7,152,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 56.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.66. 63,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.76. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.