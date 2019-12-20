Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, October 21st. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint stock opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -102.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $2,614,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,439,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,479 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,916. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Proofpoint by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 16,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.