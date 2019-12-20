Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.55

Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.42. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 1,341 shares changing hands.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Profire Energy had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Profire Energy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 86,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Profire Energy by 813.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 116,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 103,393 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

