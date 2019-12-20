Privatix (PRIX) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Privatix token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. Privatix has a market cap of $189,972.00 and approximately $1,269.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00185106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.01181104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120236 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

