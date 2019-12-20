Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Trading Up 11.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) shares traded up 11.9% on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $66.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Principia Biopharma traded as high as $61.07 and last traded at $60.85, 346,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average session volume of 161,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.39.

PRNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Principia Biopharma news, Director Simeon George bought 357,142 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $11,114,259.04. Also, insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $247,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 491,242 shares of company stock valued at $15,517,679 and sold 20,505 shares valued at $835,262. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRNB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Principia Biopharma by 1,786.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

