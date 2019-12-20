Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Prime Meridian stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Prime Meridian has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, money-market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

