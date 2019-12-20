Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Prime Meridian stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Prime Meridian has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $21.24.
Prime Meridian Company Profile
See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.