PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRRFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on PREMIER FOODS P/ADR in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PRRFY opened at $2.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $400.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

